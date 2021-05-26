menu-search
Calculating interest on damages in copyright infringement dispute (FBT Productions v Let Them Eat Vinyl)

Published on: 26 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: Following Deputy Judge Karet’s 20 April 2021 quantum ruling in FBT Productions v Let Them Eat Vinyl Distribution Ltd, FBT Productions applied to be awarded interest on their £7,452.50 award of damages. Deputy Judge Karet awarded interest of £946.46 using UK interest rates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

