Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Companies and corporation tax / Basic principles

Legal News

Budget 2013—tax analysis

Budget 2013—tax analysis
Published on: 21 March 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Budget 2013—tax analysis
  • Key announcements
  • Business & enterprise
  • Corporation tax rates and the bank levy
  • Above the line R&D tax credits
  • Corporation tax: deferring payment of exit charges
  • Group relief for EEA companies with UK permanent establishments
  • Attribution of gains of non-resident companies
  • Controlled foreign companies
  • Foreign currency assets and corporate chargeable gains
    • More...

Article summary

This news analysis provides a summary of the key business tax announcements in Budget 2013. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More