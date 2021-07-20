Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 19 July 2021

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of financial services to address deficiencies in retained EU law in relation to the non-discriminatory access regime for exchange-traded derivatives (ETDs) and the low carbon benchmarks regime, as well as make technical amendments to certain exemptions to the financial promotions regime for relevant markets to ensure their application to UK markets following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. or to read the full analysis.