Legal News

Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 1 November 2021

Published on: 03 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 1 November 2021
  • Latest Brexit SIs laid for sifting
  • Sifting process for proposed negative procedure Brexit SIs
  • Further information

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of carriage of dangerous goods to end recognition of conformity assessments by bodies established in the EU in respect of Transportable Pressure Equipment (TPE) by prohibiting the placing of EU conformity assessed ‘pi’ marked TPE on the GB market on or after 1 January 2023, so that only TPE which has been conformity assessed by a GB appointed body and marked with a UK ‘rho’ marking, or qualifying Northern Ireland TPE, will be accepted on the GB market. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

