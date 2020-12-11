Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Blessing of momentous decision of trustees to make a significant distribution (In the matter of the Wigwam Trust)

Blessing of momentous decision of trustees to make a significant distribution (In the matter of the Wigwam Trust)
Published on: 11 December 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Blessing of momentous decision of trustees to make a significant distribution (In the matter of the Wigwam Trust)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In this case, HSBC Trustee (CI) Ltd (the trustee) sought the blessing of the Jersey court for an in principle decision it had made to distribute an amount equivalent to 50% of the value of the trust fund amounting to several $US 100m, to a corporate beneficiary established for charitable and philanthropic objects. The Jersey court held that it would bless and approve the trustee’s decision having considered the background to the trust and the family’s charitable and philanthropic aims. The Jersey court applied the established test under Jersey law but specifically focused on what would amount to a ‘momentous’ decision given the facts of the case. The court also held that ‘benefit’ from the perspective of minor and unborn beneficiaries can go beyond mere financial benefit. Written by Nigel Sanders, partner at Walkers (Jersey) LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More