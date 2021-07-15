menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Defamation

Legal News

Belief in the public interest (Lachaux v Independent Print Ltd and another)

Belief in the public interest (Lachaux v Independent Print Ltd and another)
Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Belief in the public interest (Lachaux v Independent Print Ltd and another)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Public interest
  • Damages
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: This is the latest round of proceedings in the Lachaux litigation odyssey. In earlier stages of the proceedings, the defendants had sought to argue that the claimant’s claim did not satisfy the serious harm threshold in section 1(1) of the Defamation Act 2013 (DA 2013). In these latest proceedings, it was for the High Court to determine liability. The court rejected the defence of publication on a matter of public interest and awarded the claimant £50,000 in damages against the first defendant and £70,000 against the second defendant. Written by Dominic Walker, solicitor at JMW Solicitors LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More