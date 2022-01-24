Assange gets lifeline to appeal US extradition to top court

Law360, London: Judges left the door ajar on 24 January 2022 for Julian Assange to take his fight against extradition to America to Britain's highest court, ruling that his challenge (over the validity of US assurances he would be treated humanely) raised a point of law of public importance.
