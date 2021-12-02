LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—2 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • Law Commission review of the AA 1996
  • Anti-suit injunction in support of arbitration
  • Jurisdiction—state immunity
  • International Arbitration
  • CIArb—Guideline on the Use of Technology in International Arbitration
  • The Bahamas—International Commercial Arbitration Bill 2021
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: the Law Commission’s announcement to launch a review of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); further coverage of the Court of Appeal’s decision to dismiss appeals from France and Spain which concern arbitrations against states and issues arising under the State Immunity Act 1978 (SIA 1978); analysis of the new Framework Guideline on the Use of Technology by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb); institutional arbitration-related news including the launch of the new Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC)’s database of procedural decisions and the publication of the 4th edition of the Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA) Arbitration Rules; and, the appointment of 15 new experts within the Panel of Experts of P.R.I.M.E. Finance, the Hague-based Panel of Recognised International Market Experts in Finance. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More