Arbitration weekly highlights—2 December 2021

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: the Law Commission’s announcement to launch a review of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); further coverage of the Court of Appeal’s decision to dismiss appeals from France and Spain which concern arbitrations against states and issues arising under the State Immunity Act 1978 (SIA 1978); analysis of the new Framework Guideline on the Use of Technology by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb); institutional arbitration-related news including the launch of the new Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC)’s database of procedural decisions and the publication of the 4th edition of the Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA) Arbitration Rules; and, the appointment of 15 new experts within the Panel of Experts of P.R.I.M.E. Finance, the Hague-based Panel of Recognised International Market Experts in Finance. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.