- Arbitration weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, ss 67 and 68—jurisdiction and serious irregularity challenges
- Arbitration of trust disputes
- International arbitration
- Exploring the Digital Dispute Resolution Rules
- USA—enforcement
- USA—arbitration agreements
- USA—further analysis of Gater Assets v Moldovagaz
- Brazil—time limit for raising grounds for annulment
- Singapore—arbitration agreements
- Investment treaty arbitration
- UK-Australia FTA—investor protection
- UNCTAD—third 'IIA Issues Note' for 2021
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- VIAC—guidelines for arbitrators
- Other arbitration-related news
- Climate change—COP26
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Journals
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: a detailed exploration of the recently launched Digital Dispute Resolution Rules; analysis of a Commercial Court decision on an unsuccessful challenge to an arbitral award under sections 67 and 68 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); analysis on arbitrating trust disputes; coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in the USA, Brazil and Singapore; and, analysis of the approach to investor and investment protection under the UK-Australia free trade agreement. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
