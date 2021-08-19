menu-search
Arbitration weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, ss 67 and 68—jurisdiction and serious irregularity challenges
  • Arbitration of trust disputes
  • International arbitration
  • Exploring the Digital Dispute Resolution Rules
  • USA—enforcement
  • USA—arbitration agreements
  • USA—arbitration agreements
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: a detailed exploration of the recently launched Digital Dispute Resolution Rules; analysis of a Commercial Court decision on an unsuccessful challenge to an arbitral award under sections 67 and 68 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); analysis on arbitrating trust disputes; coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in the USA, Brazil and Singapore; and, analysis of the approach to investor and investment protection under the UK-Australia free trade agreement. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

