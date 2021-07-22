menu-search
Analysis of TPR’s consultation on pensions climate-risk guidance

Published on: 22 July 2021
  • Analysis of TPR’s consultation on pensions climate-risk guidance
  • What is the background to the consultation?​
  • What are the key aspects of TPR’s Draft Guidance on climate-related risks and opportunities?
  • What are the key aspects of TPR’s draft appendix to its monetary penalties policy in relation to breaches of the climate change regulations?​​​
  • What are the practical implications for occupational pension schemes and their advisers? What actions should they be taking now and what happens next?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pension Regulator (TPR) is currently holding a consultation on new guidance which would see trustees and advisors held to higher standards in terms of climate-risk guidance. Suzanne Burrell, partner at Shoosmiths, shares her thoughts on the key aspects of the new guidance and its implications for occupational pension schemes and their advisers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

