DWP consultation response on DC pension schemes—improving outcomes for scheme members and investment in long-term assets

Published on: 13 September 2021
  • What is the background to these developments?
  • What was the outcome of the consultations?
  • Consolidation and value for members
  • Net investment returns
  • Illiquid assets—performance fees and look-through
  • Costs and charges disclosure guidance
  • Implementation of the measures
  • What are the key aspects of the further call for evidence on the future of the DC market and the case for greater consolidation?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Department for Work and Pensions has responded to two consultations in relation to defined contribution (DC) occupational pension schemes, aimed at improving outcomes for scheme members and encouraging investment in long-term assets. Regulations have been laid before Parliament and guidance has been updated. There will be new governance obligations for trustees and managers of DC schemes and changes to how the charge cap can be applied. Written by Nick White, knowledge counsel at Travers Smith LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

