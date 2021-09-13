DWP consultation response on DC pension schemes—improving outcomes for scheme members and investment in long-term assets

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Department for Work and Pensions has responded to two consultations in relation to defined contribution (DC) occupational pension schemes, aimed at improving outcomes for scheme members and encouraging investment in long-term assets. Regulations have been laid before Parliament and guidance has been updated. There will be new governance obligations for trustees and managers of DC schemes and changes to how the charge cap can be applied. Written by Nick White, knowledge counsel at Travers Smith LLP. or to read the full analysis.