menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Corporate insolvency processes / Administration

Legal News

Administrations a new (restructuring) plan of action? (Amicus Finance plc)

Published on: 06 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Administrations a new (restructuring) plan of action? (Amicus Finance plc)
  • Background
  • Terms of the Plan
  • Convening order & next steps
  • Implications for administrators

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: After a somewhat stop/start convening hearing concluded in July 2021, Amicus Finance plc (in administration) was the first company given the opportunity to convene creditor meetings for a Part 26A restructuring plan while in administration. Written by James Davison and Izzie Drylie of DLA Piper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More