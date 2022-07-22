A helpful decision for claimant solicitors on Limitation under the Human Rights Act 1998 in abuse and assault cases? (CJ and others v Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In this month’s decision of CJ and others v Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police, the court was given the task of considering whether a sexual abuse action, brought under the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998), should be allowed to proceed to trial, where the claim had been brought outside the one-year period prescribed by the HRA 1998. Analysis written by Sarah Erwin-Jones, partner at Browne Jacobson LLP. or to read the full analysis.