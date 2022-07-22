LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Governance / Human rights and maladministration

Legal News

A helpful decision for claimant solicitors on Limitation under the Human Rights Act 1998 in abuse and assault cases? (CJ and others v Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police)

Published on: 22 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A helpful decision for claimant solicitors on Limitation under the Human Rights Act 1998 in abuse and assault cases? (CJ and others v Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police)
  • Facts
  • Limitation under HRA 1998

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In this month’s decision of CJ and others v Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police, the court was given the task of considering whether a sexual abuse action, brought under the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998), should be allowed to proceed to trial, where the claim had been brought outside the one-year period prescribed by the HRA 1998. Analysis written by Sarah Erwin-Jones, partner at Browne Jacobson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As