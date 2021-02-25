A guide to good practice for digital and data driven health technologies

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The UK’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has published on 19 January 2021, an updated guide to the initial ‘Code of Conduct for Data-Driven Health and Care Technologies’ (Guide). Alongside the Code, the Guide provides guidance to National Health Service (NHS) suppliers of what the NHS is looking for when it buys digital and data-driven technology for use in the health sector, so these principles can be built into the strategy and product development. This should make the procurement process more straightforward, as many of the criteria will already have been met. Dr Nathalie Moreno of Addleshaw Goddard LLP outlines the 12 principles of good practice (Principles) from the Guide. or to read the full analysis.