menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

USA—Chinese companies cannot set aside ad hoc investment treaty arbitration award on arbitrability grounds (Beijing Shougang Mining Invest v Mongolia)

Published on: 27 August 2021
Published by: Law360
  • USA—Chinese companies cannot set aside ad hoc investment treaty arbitration award on arbitrability grounds (Beijing Shougang Mining Invest v Mongolia)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit refused to revive claims asserted by a trio of Chinese companies against Mongolia over a revoked iron ore mining licence, saying the parties’ conduct made it clear that they wanted the arbitral tribunal to resolve the issue of whether the investment dispute belonged in arbitration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More