- The EU assesses the environmental impact of fracking
- Original news
- What are the key changes that would be brought about by this new EU legislation?
- If this legislation is implemented, what are the likely implications for Europe and the UK?
- How is it likely to affect plans in relation to fracking?
- Could the introduction of legislation be challenged?
- Are there any patterns or trends emerging in the law in this area?
- What are the implications for lawyers and their clients?
Article summary
Environment analysis: Is it best to proceed with caution, or is excessive regulation and bureaucracy stifling a proven technology that has the potential to increase supplies of natural gas and reduce energy process? James Taylor, a senior associate at Simmons & Simmons, says the EU vote will delay and curtail fracking activities throughout the EU, regardless of your position in the fracking debate.
