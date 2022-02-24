LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Tax weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tax weekly highlights—24 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Stamp and transfer taxes
  • Court of Appeal confirms no reasonable enjoyment requirement for gardens and grounds in SDLT decision (Hyman v HMRC)
  • CIOT responds to Stamp Duty Land Tax: mixed-property purchases and Multiple Dwellings Relief consultation
  • Anti-avoidance
  • HMRC launches consultation on amendments to the DOTAS National Insurance contributions (NICs) regime
  • Companies and corporation tax
  • HMRC issues note clarifying its position on purchase of own shares through multiple completion contracts
  • ATT warns of impact of R&D tax relief plan on small companies
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Tax weekly highlights includes: (1) the Court of Appeal’s ‘reasonable enjoyment’ SDLT decision in Hyman v HMRC (2) the launch of a consultation on amendments to the DOTAS NICs regime and (3) HMRC clarifying its position on the purchase of own shares through multiple completion contracts. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

