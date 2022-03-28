LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
SLAPPs—proposals to reform defamation law

Published on: 28 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • SLAPPs—proposals to reform defamation law
  • Original news
  • What are SLAPPs?
  • Why are SLAPPs seen as a problem?
  • What ae the government’s current proposals to deal with SLAPPs?
  • Legislative options
  • Defamation reform
  • Procedural reform
  • Regulatory reform
  • Costs reform
    • More...

Article summary

TMT analysis: On 17 March 2022, the government published a call for evidence inviting views in response to the challenges presented by what it says is the increasing use of a form of litigation known as SLAPPs (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation). Carolyn Pepper, partner, and Olga Kacprzak, trainee solicitor, at Reed Smith discuss the government’s proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

