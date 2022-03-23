Settlement reached in mining dispute ten years after registering ICSID case (Tethyan Copper v Pakistan)

Law360: Pakistan has resolved a decade-old dispute with Barrick Gold that resulted in a US$6bn arbitral award issued to the Canadian miner, under which the Reko Diq project, believed to hold one of the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits, will be restarted.
