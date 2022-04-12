LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
SEND and Alternative Provision review green paper—school proposals

Published on: 12 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Local Government analysis: Last week the Department for Education (DfE) published its long-awaited SEND and Alternative Provision (AP) Review, a Green Paper that also marks the start of a 13-week consultation on the proposals in the paper. As a Green Paper, the Review has ideas for consultation that are not necessarily all fully thought out, but there are several proposed changes relevant for both schools and local authorities (LAs). Philip Wood of Browne Jacobson LLP considers some of the key proposals for schools. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

