LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Payment services and systems / E-money

Legal News

Segregation obligations in Electronic Money Regulations 2011 held not to create trust (Re Ipagoo LLP)

Published on: 21 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Segregation obligations in Electronic Money Regulations 2011 held not to create trust (Re Ipagoo LLP)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court held that the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (the ‘EMR’) do not create a statutory trust. The case will be of interest to electronic money institutions, and potentially also consumers, to ensure that the ‘asset pooling’ features of the EMR are complied with prior to any insolvency event occurring. The decision of the Court of Appeal appears to ‘close the book’ on the issue of whether a statutory trust arises, and in doing so reconciles the differences between the first instance decisions. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister at Guildhall Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More