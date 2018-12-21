Sign-in Help
Brexit—exploring the draft Credit Institutions and Insurance Undertakings Regulations 2018

Published on: 21 December 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • Brexit—exploring the draft Credit Institutions and Insurance Undertakings Regulations 2018
  • When would the CIIUWU Regulations apply?
  • What would be the impact on the Credit Institutions Regulations?
  • What would be the impact on the Insurers Regulations?
  • What are the transitional provisions?
  • What would be the key impacts on cross-border insolvencies of credit institutions and insurers in practice?
  • Are there any surprises in the draft?
  • Is there anything missing from the draft that you believe should be included?
  • In your view is it likely this draft will be amended significantly before being finalised?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: On 30 November 2018, the UK Treasury laid down the draft Credit Institutions and Insurance Undertakings Reorganisation and Winding Up (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018 (CIIUWU Regulations), to apply in case of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit. Dorothy Livingston, consultant at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, and chairman of the City of London Law Society, comments on the draft proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

