Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Restructuring and insolvency—cross border

Legal News

Recognition of EEA credit institution insolvency proceedings post-Brexit (Re Greensill Bank AG)

Recognition of EEA credit institution insolvency proceedings post-Brexit (Re Greensill Bank AG)
Published on: 04 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Recognition of EEA credit institution insolvency proceedings post-Brexit (Re Greensill Bank AG) 
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The High Court granted an application by the insolvency administrator of Greensill Bank AG for recognition in the UK of German insolvency proceedings under the Cross-Border Insolvency Regulations 2006 (CBIR 2006). The court confirmed that, following Brexit, institutions which would formally have been excluded as ‘EEA credit institutions’ are now entitled to apply for recognition of foreign insolvency proceedings under the CBIR 2006. While CBIR 2006, art 1(2)(h) still purports to exclude EEA credit institutions, it does so by reference to the definition contained in the Credit Institutions (Reorganisation and Winding Up) Regulations 2004 (the 2004 Regulations). Since there is no longer any applicable definition of ‘EEA credit institution’ in the 2004 Regulations (save for institutions which fall within the transitional provisions), EEA credit institutions are no longer excluded from CBIR 2006. The court also made an order entrusting to the insolvency practitioner the administration or realisation of all Greensill Bank AG’s assets located in Great Britain, subject to further order of the court. Written by Chantelle Staynings, barrister at Erskine Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More