- Public Law weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes Lord Frost’s speech on post-Brexit Britain
- Brexit Bulletin—agendas for TCA Specialised Committees’ meetings published
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 12 October 2021
- Storage of Carbon Dioxide (Licensing etc) (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Social Security (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Plant Health (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—11 October 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—DIT launches consultation on trading with GCC
- Beyond Brexit—EAC publishes third report on UK-Norway-Iceland-Liechtenstein FTA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfT announces UK red list travel update
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government publishes vaccination strategy for autumn and winter 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MPs publish report on lessons learned
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BIICL publishes rule of law analysis on contact tracing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 14) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 18) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 17) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 17) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 11 October 2021
- Information law
- Drafting commercial data protection provisions where both the EU and UK GDPR regimes apply
- EU law
- Commission reaffirms primacy of EU law
- Appeal concerning petition for judicial review against BEIS’ failure to provide effective interim protection for successful workplace discrimination and harassment claims, in breach of EU law, dismissed (Anwar v Advocate General for Scotland (representing the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) (Scotland))
- Public procurement
- Public procurement judicial review—disclosure and expert evidence (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Relief granted under CPR 3.10 for serving unsealed claim form following confusion over dates generated by CE-file system (CitySprint UK Ltd v Barts Health NHS Trust)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including details and analysis of the European Commission's way forward on the Northern Ireland Protocol, updates on the first meetings of six TCA Specialised Committees, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest announcements on tiered restrictions and vaccination, a joint parliamentary report on lessons learnt, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, insights into drafting commercial data protection provisions where both the EU and UK GDPR regimes apply. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest EU law and public procurement decisions, including the Supreme Court's ruling on the availability (or lack thereof) of interim protective measures for claimants in employment tribunal claims in Scotland, and whether the EU law principles of effectiveness and equivalence are breached by the Scottish regime; and the High Court's rulings on the admissibility of standard disclosure and expert evidence, and the service of the claim form in procurement challenges.
