- Property Disputes weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Lords briefing examines ‘COVID-19 and the Courts’ report
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 March 2022
- Rent and rates
- Landlord could not charge for giving notice of rent under s 166 CLRA 2002 (Stampfer v Avon Ground Rents Ltd)
- Contractual issues
- Court exercises inherent discretion to remove restriction on Land Registry title preventing property development (Quay House Admirals Way Land Ltd v Rockwell Properties Ltd)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- The Building Safety Bill—March 2022 update
- Hillingdon Council announces landlord couple must pay £27,000 for renting unfit property
- Guidance issued for leaseholders and residents of buildings in BSF process
- Residential tenancies
- HMOs—separate penalties for joint landlords (Gill v Royal Borough of Greenwich)
- Home Office updates draft landlord right to rent checks guide from 6 April 2022
- Welsh Government lays four SIs to support operation of RH(W)A 2016
- A landlord can seek possession of a secure fixed–term tenancy if relying on an exercisable break or forfeiture clause (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Proposed reforms to residential tenancy evictions rules in Scotland
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Supreme Court judgment that a landlord can seek possession of a secure fixed–term tenancy if relying on an exercisable break or forfeiture clause, a High Court case on the inherent jurisdiction to remove a restriction on the Land Registry title, and Upper Tribunal cases on a landlord charging a fee for giving notice of rent, and separate penalties for joint landlords in breach of HMO obligations.
