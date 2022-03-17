LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Lords briefing examines ‘COVID-19 and the Courts’ report
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 March 2022
  • Rent and rates
  • Landlord could not charge for giving notice of rent under s 166 CLRA 2002 (Stampfer v Avon Ground Rents Ltd)
  • Contractual issues
  • Court exercises inherent discretion to remove restriction on Land Registry title preventing property development (Quay House Admirals Way Land Ltd v Rockwell Properties Ltd)
  • Repairing obligations and dilapidations
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Supreme Court judgment that a landlord can seek possession of a secure fixed–term tenancy if relying on an exercisable break or forfeiture clause, a High Court case on the inherent jurisdiction to remove a restriction on the Land Registry title, and Upper Tribunal cases on a landlord charging a fee for giving notice of rent, and separate penalties for joint landlords in breach of HMO obligations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

