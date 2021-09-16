- Property Disputes weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Residential notice periods to return to pre-Covid levels in England
- Insolvency Service announces lifting of temporary insolvency measures
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 13 September 2021
- Rents and rates
- CMA action leads to developer’s commitment to remove lease terms doubling ground rent
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- UK parking nightmare—what is happening with NCP’s restructuring plan?
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- No obligation to maintain and repair access route found to rest with either dominant or servient owners (Barre v Martin)
- Redditch BC and Bromsgrove DC to join Local Land Charges Register
- Contractual issues
- Whose fraud is it anyway? The effect of forgery and the defence of illegality on equitable property interests (Victus (2) v Munroe; Benjamin v Victus (1))
- Service charges
- Law Society warns that Building Safety Bill still leaves leaseholders bearing brunt of cladding crisis
- Disputes and remedies
- Updated guidance published on bundles, skeleton arguments and authorities in the Business and Property Courts in Manchester
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- House of Lords continues scrutiny of Environment Bill at report stage
- PLA recommends reforms to landlord and tenant legislation
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), the ending of revised notice periods for notices seeking possession of residential property, the introduction of new restrictions on winding-up petitions to replace the measures ending on 30 September, a High Court case on the effect of forgery on the transfer of equitable interests in property and a warning from the Law Society on the Building Safety Bill.
