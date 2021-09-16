Property Disputes weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), the ending of revised notice periods for notices seeking possession of residential property, the introduction of new restrictions on winding-up petitions to replace the measures ending on 30 September, a High Court case on the effect of forgery on the transfer of equitable interests in property and a warning from the Law Society on the Building Safety Bill. or to read the full analysis.