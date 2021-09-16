LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—16 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Residential notice periods to return to pre-Covid levels in England
  • Insolvency Service announces lifting of temporary insolvency measures
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 13 September 2021
  • Rents and rates
  • CMA action leads to developer’s commitment to remove lease terms doubling ground rent
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
  • UK parking nightmare—what is happening with NCP’s restructuring plan?
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), the ending of revised notice periods for notices seeking possession of residential property, the introduction of new restrictions on winding-up petitions to replace the measures ending on 30 September, a High Court case on the effect of forgery on the transfer of equitable interests in property and a warning from the Law Society on the Building Safety Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

