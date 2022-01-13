- Property Disputes weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Supreme Court allows appeal and determines Gala Unity was wrongly decided (FirstPort Property Services Ltd v Settlers Court RTM Company and others)
- DLUHC consults on reforms to English and Welsh leasehold and commonhold systems
- Residential tenancies
- Welsh Government announces intention to implement landlord and tenant reform
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- DLUHC warns developers they must pay to fix cladding crisis
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- No annexation of benefit where land not sufficiently identified (Bath Rugby Ltd v Greenwood)
- Business tenancies
- Post-pandemic high street rents (Saville-Edells v Jan)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Adjournment of mortgagee possession proceedings (Hull v Liddiment)
- Disputes and remedies
- Civil Justice Council’s consultation on pre-action procedure
- Property Chamber publishes practice statement on appointing a manager
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 January 2022
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: announcements from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and a statement from the Law Society on the cladding crisis, a Supreme Court case on the right to manage, a Court of Appeal case on the annexation of the benefit of a restrictive covenant, a High Court case on mortgagee possession proceedings, and a County Court case on post-pandemic high street rents.
