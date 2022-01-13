LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Property Disputes weekly highlights—13 January 2022

13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Enfranchisement and right to manage
  • Supreme Court allows appeal and determines Gala Unity was wrongly decided (FirstPort Property Services Ltd v Settlers Court RTM Company and others)
  • DLUHC consults on reforms to English and Welsh leasehold and commonhold systems
  • Residential tenancies
  • Welsh Government announces intention to implement landlord and tenant reform
  • Repairing obligations and dilapidations
  • DLUHC warns developers they must pay to fix cladding crisis
  • Rights of light, other easements and covenants
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: announcements from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and a statement from the Law Society on the cladding crisis, a Supreme Court case on the right to manage, a Court of Appeal case on the annexation of the benefit of a restrictive covenant, a High Court case on mortgagee possession proceedings, and a County Court case on post-pandemic high street rents. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

