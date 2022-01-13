Property Disputes weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: announcements from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and a statement from the Law Society on the cladding crisis, a Supreme Court case on the right to manage, a Court of Appeal case on the annexation of the benefit of a restrictive covenant, a High Court case on mortgagee possession proceedings, and a County Court case on post-pandemic high street rents. or to read the full analysis.