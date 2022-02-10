LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Property Disputes weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Residential tenancies
  • Execution of residential tenancy documents by corporate landlords (Northwood (Solihull) Ltd v Cooke)
  • Quantifying rent repayment orders (Aytan v Moore)
  • Separate penalties for joint landlords of HMO (Gill v Royal Borough of Greenwich)
  • Disputes and remedies
  • Revised Chancery Guide
  • Access to court and tribunal hearing lists
  • CPR changes and 140th practice direction update
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: analysis of Court of Appeal cases on adverse possession and on the execution of residential tenancy documents by corporate landlords, and Upper Tribunal cases on quantifying rent repayment orders, financial penalties for joint landlords of an HMO, modifying a restrictive covenant, and valuation in a lease extension. It also includes details of the latest revisions to the Chancery Guide and forthcoming CPR changes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

