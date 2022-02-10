Property Disputes weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: analysis of Court of Appeal cases on adverse possession and on the execution of residential tenancy documents by corporate landlords, and Upper Tribunal cases on quantifying rent repayment orders, financial penalties for joint landlords of an HMO, modifying a restrictive covenant, and valuation in a lease extension. It also includes details of the latest revisions to the Chancery Guide and forthcoming CPR changes. or to read the full analysis.