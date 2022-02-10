- Property Disputes weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Residential tenancies
- Execution of residential tenancy documents by corporate landlords (Northwood (Solihull) Ltd v Cooke)
- Quantifying rent repayment orders (Aytan v Moore)
- Separate penalties for joint landlords of HMO (Gill v Royal Borough of Greenwich)
- Disputes and remedies
- Revised Chancery Guide
- Access to court and tribunal hearing lists
- CPR changes and 140th practice direction update
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—3 December 2021
- Law Society response to CJC interim report on pre-action protocol reform
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 79
- Modifying covenants—aesthetics and the thin end of the wedge (Cross v Coach House Mews (Highbury) Ltd)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Valuation in light of ‘radically different’ sale prices (Brickfield Properties Ltd v Ullah)
- Trespass and adverse possession
- The relevance of locked gates in adverse possession (White v Amirtharaja)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Letter on approach to agreement on building safety published by DLUHC
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 February 2022
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Scotland—Servitude rights—existence of an ancillary right which excluded the servient proprietor from the whole of the property was repugnant to ownership
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: analysis of Court of Appeal cases on adverse possession and on the execution of residential tenancy documents by corporate landlords, and Upper Tribunal cases on quantifying rent repayment orders, financial penalties for joint landlords of an HMO, modifying a restrictive covenant, and valuation in a lease extension. It also includes details of the latest revisions to the Chancery Guide and forthcoming CPR changes.
