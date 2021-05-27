Private Client weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Further updates on the Probate Service; (2) Jaffer v Jaffer, in which the High Court confirmed that members of unincorporated charities may be fiduciaries; (3) Re R (Deceased), where the court held that despite a near-total breakdown in contact between a father and his sons, the father still bore a continuing responsibility for their maintenance; (4) Tenconi v HMRC, in which the FTT held that guarantee rights in a company are not shares; (5) Hobson v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which considered under what circumstances a disqualified director could continue to act as a director; (6) A Mental Health Trust v ER, in which the Court of Protection was asked to determine whether ER had litigation capacity and capacity to make decisions about treatment for anorexia, and (7) Matthew v Sedman, a decision of the Supreme Court which held that if a cause of action accrues at midnight, the first day of the limitation period starts the next day. or to read the full analysis.