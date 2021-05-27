- Private Client weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- European Parliament asks Commission to reconsider draft UK adequacy decisions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 May
- Probate
- Probate Service updates
- Trusts
- Updated HMRC guidance on managing trust's details
- HMRC Trusts and Estates Newsletter: May 2021
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection declares P has capacity to engage in sexual relations in the context of an appropriate package of care and contact arrangements (Re DY)
- Court of Protection holds that forced in-patient treatment is not in the best interests of severely ill anorexia patient
- Court of Protection declares that severely agoraphobic young mother should be transferred to hospital to give birth to her child
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- CQC stresses importance of people for visiting decisions made amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- OTS Capital Gains Tax Review: Simplifying practical, technical and administrative issues
- Guarantee rights in a company are not shares (Tenconi v HMRC)
- Land Pooling—tax considerations
- Upper Tribunal, Tax And Chancery Chamber Practice Note
- Agent Update: issue 84
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Rates liability avoidance arrangements challenge succeeds (Hurstwood Properties v Rossendale Borough Council)
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Finance Bill passes Report Stage
- Family businesses and ownership structures
- When is a ban not a ban? Disqualified director can continue to work as long as conditions are met (Hobson v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Limited indemnity costs order made following dismissal of claim (Re One Blackfriars Ltd (costs))
- Charity and philanthropy
- Court confirms that members of unincorporated charities may be fiduciaries (Jaffer v Jaffer)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Maintenance claims by estranged children under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 (Re R (Deceased))
- Have I issued my claim in time? Let me count the days? (Matthew v Sedman)
- Court orders removal of Personal Representative and transfer of property back to estate
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Environment Committee to hear evidence on ELM and Agricultural Transition
- Agriculture Act 2020 (Commencement No 1 and Transitional Provision) (England) Regulations 2021
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- MWC raises concerns over care home discharges in Scotland amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- UK Visas and Immigration publishes new plan for immigration and border control
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 1, 13, 36, 50 and 63
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Further updates on the Probate Service; (2) Jaffer v Jaffer, in which the High Court confirmed that members of unincorporated charities may be fiduciaries; (3) Re R (Deceased), where the court held that despite a near-total breakdown in contact between a father and his sons, the father still bore a continuing responsibility for their maintenance; (4) Tenconi v HMRC, in which the FTT held that guarantee rights in a company are not shares; (5) Hobson v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which considered under what circumstances a disqualified director could continue to act as a director; (6) A Mental Health Trust v ER, in which the Court of Protection was asked to determine whether ER had litigation capacity and capacity to make decisions about treatment for anorexia, and (7) Matthew v Sedman, a decision of the Supreme Court which held that if a cause of action accrues at midnight, the first day of the limitation period starts the next day.
