Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Private Client weekly highlights—18 March 2021
Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—18 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—NAO publishes its investigation into the Cultural Recovery Fund
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 March 2021
  • Probate
  • Norwegian law of deferred probate does not apply to Welsh woman’s estate, and the interaction of incapacity and the law of ademption (Rokkan v Rokkan)
  • Trusts
  • Delay to implementation of expanded Trust Registration Service (TRS) under 5MLD announced
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Rokkan v Rokkan, which held that Norwegian law of deferred probate did not apply to Welsh woman’s estate, and also considered the interaction of incapacity and the law of ademption; (2) HMRC v Atholl House Productions, which considered the ‘hypothetical contract’ for the purposes of the intermediaries legislation in IR35; (3) HMRC’s announcement that there will be a delay in the implementation of TRS under 5MLD; (4) Extension of temporary measures relating to public access to heritage property during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; (5) Brennan v Bradford MDC and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust on ECHR Article 8 and the dignified treatment of the deceased; (6) HMRC v Wellcome Trust Ltd, where the ECJ held that a UK charitable trust must pay VAT on investment management services supplied from outside the EU because the services are considered noneconomic business activities, and (7) Rowland v Blades, on joint ownership and the determination of the common intention for an investment property. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More