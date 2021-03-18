Private Client weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Rokkan v Rokkan, which held that Norwegian law of deferred probate did not apply to Welsh woman’s estate, and also considered the interaction of incapacity and the law of ademption; (2) HMRC v Atholl House Productions, which considered the ‘hypothetical contract’ for the purposes of the intermediaries legislation in IR35; (3) HMRC’s announcement that there will be a delay in the implementation of TRS under 5MLD; (4) Extension of temporary measures relating to public access to heritage property during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; (5) Brennan v Bradford MDC and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust on ECHR Article 8 and the dignified treatment of the deceased; (6) HMRC v Wellcome Trust Ltd, where the ECJ held that a UK charitable trust must pay VAT on investment management services supplied from outside the EU because the services are considered noneconomic business activities, and (7) Rowland v Blades, on joint ownership and the determination of the common intention for an investment property. or to read the full analysis.