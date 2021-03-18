- Private Client weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—NAO publishes its investigation into the Cultural Recovery Fund
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 March 2021
- Probate
- Norwegian law of deferred probate does not apply to Welsh woman’s estate, and the interaction of incapacity and the law of ademption (Rokkan v Rokkan)
- Trusts
- Delay to implementation of expanded Trust Registration Service (TRS) under 5MLD announced
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Income tax, National Insurance contributions and the application of IR35 (HMRC v Atholl House Productions)
- Use Alternative Dispute Resolution to settle a tax dispute
- Budgets and Finance Bills
- Tax consultation day—23 March 2021
- Family businesses and ownership structures
- HMRC announces Brexit support fund for SMEs is now open
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Extension of temporary measures relating to public access to heritage property during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Guidance released on new environmental land management schemes
- Defra calls for views from farmers on new Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- HMRC updates ROPS list
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Transactions at undervalue
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Cohabitant wins claim to half share in country house, paid for by her former partner
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection authorises COVID-19 vaccine for vulnerable young man in face of objections from his family
- Charity and philanthropy
- UK charity liable for VAT on investment management services
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Beyond Brexit: changes in visa application processes
- Statement on entry into force of the International Agreement on Taxation and the Protection of Financial Interests between the UK and Spain regarding Gibraltar
- Lasting remote work may create cross-border tax issues
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 19, 39, 50, 78 and 80
- Joint ownership—determining the common intention for an investment property (Rowland v Blades)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- International tab
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Rokkan v Rokkan, which held that Norwegian law of deferred probate did not apply to Welsh woman’s estate, and also considered the interaction of incapacity and the law of ademption; (2) HMRC v Atholl House Productions, which considered the ‘hypothetical contract’ for the purposes of the intermediaries legislation in IR35; (3) HMRC’s announcement that there will be a delay in the implementation of TRS under 5MLD; (4) Extension of temporary measures relating to public access to heritage property during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; (5) Brennan v Bradford MDC and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust on ECHR Article 8 and the dignified treatment of the deceased; (6) HMRC v Wellcome Trust Ltd, where the ECJ held that a UK charitable trust must pay VAT on investment management services supplied from outside the EU because the services are considered noneconomic business activities, and (7) Rowland v Blades, on joint ownership and the determination of the common intention for an investment property.
