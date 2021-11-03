LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Payment made towards the development of an indoor sports centre was consideration for a taxable leasehold interest for VAT purposes (Polo Farm Sports Club v HMRC)

Published on: 03 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Polo Farm Sports Club v HMRC, HMRC determined that the funds received by Polo Farm Sports Club (PFSC) from Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU), in respect of the development of a new indoor sports centre, prior to entering into a counterpart lease with PFSC, constituted consideration for the grant of a leasehold interest in the development, and was therefore standard rated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

