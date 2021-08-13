menu-search
Oral agreement to opt out of auto-enrolment not valid (Miss Y PO-23113)

Published on: 13 August 2021
  • Oral agreement to opt out of auto-enrolment not valid (Miss Y PO-23113)
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Pensions Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pensions Ombudsman has upheld a complaint that an employer failed to automatically enrol an employee into a work-based pension scheme after concluding that an oral agreement to opt out was not valid. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision or take a trial to read the full analysis.

