Sign-in Help
Home / Construction / Contract & tort—general principles / Contract law for construction lawyers

Legal News

Notice of dissatisfaction with adjudicator’s decision met requirements of NEC contract (Transport for Greater Manchester v Kier Construction)

Notice of dissatisfaction with adjudicator’s decision met requirements of NEC contract (Transport for Greater Manchester v Kier Construction)
Published on: 19 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Notice of dissatisfaction with adjudicator’s decision met requirements of NEC contract (Transport for Greater Manchester v Kier Construction)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that a claimant had issued a valid notice of dissatisfaction in relation to an adjudicator’s decision, thereby preserving its right to seek final determination of the dispute. The parties’ contract was based on the NEC Engineering and Construction Contract, (NEC ECC) and the TCC construed the requirements of clause 13 and Option W2 in making its decision. Note that this judgment is dated 31 March 2021, but was only made available (on BAILII) on 16 April 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More