Notice of dissatisfaction with adjudicator’s decision met requirements of NEC contract (Transport for Greater Manchester v Kier Construction)

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that a claimant had issued a valid notice of dissatisfaction in relation to an adjudicator’s decision, thereby preserving its right to seek final determination of the dispute. The parties’ contract was based on the NEC Engineering and Construction Contract, (NEC ECC) and the TCC construed the requirements of clause 13 and Option W2 in making its decision. Note that this judgment is dated 31 March 2021, but was only made available (on BAILII) on 16 April 2021. or to read the full analysis.