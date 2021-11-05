Netherlands—dispute over Yukos awards to be reconsidered by Court of Appeal (Russia v Hulley Enterprises)

Law360: The dispute between the Russian Federation and the former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co over the enforcement of arbitral awards was left unresolved on 5 November 2021, when the Dutch Supreme Court requested a lower court reconsider a procedural issue relating to Russia’s arguments that the shareholders committed fraud in the arbitration.
