- Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising of medicines
- ABPI Code of Practice 2021—what does this mean for the pharmaceutical industry?
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Triumph for pharma company Servier in £200m damages claim before the Supreme Court (Secretary of State for Health v Servier Laboratories Ltd)
- Supreme Court confirms dealing requirement is necessary element of unlawful means tort (Secretary of State for Health v Servier Laboratories Ltd)
- Commission greenlights AstraZeneca’s US$39bn acquisition of Alexion
- Intellectual property
- AI and IP—implications for digital health from possible reforms to UK IP law
- Research and development
- UK Life Sciences Vision sets ten-year strategy to improve healthcare problems
- MHRA puts patients first in new Delivery Plan
- Data protection and confidential information
- PIC/S publishes data integrity and management guide for GMP and GDP activities
- Brexit
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 6 July 2021
- Investigational medicines—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EMA approves increased manufacturing of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine Janssen
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court decision in favour of Servier Laboratories that, during the years it caused the NHS to be unable to purchase cheaper generic drugs by enforcing a patent against third parties that was later held to be invalid is an indirect loss, that does not pass legal muster to be tantamount to an economic tort, analysis of the changes to the promotion of medicinal products introduced by the new 2021 ABPI Code of Practice from 1 July 2021, analysis of a UK government consultation on AI and IP and possible implications for digital health, as well as news of the launch of UK Life Sciences Vision which establishes a ten-year multifaceted strategy to strengthen UK life sciences, new guidance on good practices for data management and integrity for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, changes to the post-Brexit guidance for importing investigational medicinal products, and other stories.
