Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court decision in favour of Servier Laboratories that, during the years it caused the NHS to be unable to purchase cheaper generic drugs by enforcing a patent against third parties that was later held to be invalid is an indirect loss, that does not pass legal muster to be tantamount to an economic tort, analysis of the changes to the promotion of medicinal products introduced by the new 2021 ABPI Code of Practice from 1 July 2021, analysis of a UK government consultation on AI and IP and possible implications for digital health, as well as news of the launch of UK Life Sciences Vision which establishes a ten-year multifaceted strategy to strengthen UK life sciences, new guidance on good practices for data management and integrity for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, changes to the post-Brexit guidance for importing investigational medicinal products, and other stories. or to read the full analysis.