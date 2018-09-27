Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—27 September 2018

  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—27 September 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • In Brief: NHS policy on ophthalmic use of Avastin held lawful (Bayer and Novartis v NHS Darlington)
  • 15 EU Member States' medicine inspections now recognised by US Food and Drug Administration
  • Government sets out product categories for medicinal cannabis-based products
  • Research and development
  • Joint statement sets out how to collect and document consent
  • Croatia latest signatory to declaration for delivering cross-border access to genomic databases
  • Further UK-US collaboration to ‘seek opportunities for global innovation’ in medical technology
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes an alert on the judgment in Bayer and Novartis v NHS Darlington regarding the NHS policy on the ophthalmic use of Avastin, updates on the third tranche of ‘no Brexit deal’ technical notices published by the UK government and the statement issued by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the Health Research Authority on seeking and documenting consent using electronic methods. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

