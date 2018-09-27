Life Sciences weekly highlights—27 September 2018

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes an alert on the judgment in Bayer and Novartis v NHS Darlington regarding the NHS policy on the ophthalmic use of Avastin, updates on the third tranche of ‘no Brexit deal’ technical notices published by the UK government and the statement issued by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the Health Research Authority on seeking and documenting consent using electronic methods. or to read the full analysis.