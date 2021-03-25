Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the European Commission’s updated version of the 2011 Note on the handling of duplicate marketing authorisation applications for medicinal products and news of two new criteria for EU exportation of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, the launch of the UK Health Security Agency in April 2021, an MHRA pilot requesting evidence of patient involvement in therapeutic development, the continuation of fast-tracked HRA ethics reviews for clinical trials and UK science budget cut concerns as UK plans to establish and fund Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) progress, among other stories. or to read the full analysis.