- Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission publishes updated guidance for duplicate marketing authorisations
- Council agrees its negotiating position on health technology assessment
- NICE releases clarification of guidance on cannabis-based medicinal products
- Is your software a medical device under the new MDR or IVDR
- MHRA updates guidance for resuming on-site inspections amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- PMCPA opens consultation on 2021 ABPI Code amendments
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission announces new criteria to export vaccines
- DHSC establishes UK Health Security Agency to respond to future health threats
- Findings of review into coronavirus (COVID-19) AstraZeneca vaccination published
- NICE releases single coronavirus (COVID-19) management guidance
- EMA publishes advice against using ivermectin to treat and prevent coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Research and development
- MHRA pilots patient involvement in product development
- HRA extends fast-track ethics review for non-coronavirus (COVID-19) trials
- House of Commons Committee voices concerns over potential cuts to science budget
- Government Research Bill to establish £800m advanced research agency
- UAE and UK £1bn sovereign investment partnership for life sciences launched
- DHSC announces plan to improve clinical research delivery post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- European Commission launches Open Research Europe platform
- ACMD issues further call for evidence on drug research barriers
- Data protection and confidential information
- EDPS releases formal comments on European Health Union legislative proposals
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common frameworks on safety and quality for blood, organs, non-reproductive tissues and cells presented to Parliament
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the European Commission’s updated version of the 2011 Note on the handling of duplicate marketing authorisation applications for medicinal products and news of two new criteria for EU exportation of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, the launch of the UK Health Security Agency in April 2021, an MHRA pilot requesting evidence of patient involvement in therapeutic development, the continuation of fast-tracked HRA ethics reviews for clinical trials and UK science budget cut concerns as UK plans to establish and fund Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) progress, among other stories.
