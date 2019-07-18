- Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 July 2019
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Consultation launched to ensure patients have a say in medicines regulation
- EU-US mutual recognition of pharmaceuticals now fully implemented
- Commission introduces new medical device manufacturer’s incident report
- World Health Organization sets out its priorities until 2023
- Data protection and confidential information
- Government releases principles for NHS data sharing
- Information Commissioner's Office seeks views on updated data sharing code of practice
- Brexit
- Exclusive English jurisdiction clauses—effective after a no deal Brexit? (Gulf International Bank BSC v Aldwood)
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the news that the MHRA have launched a new consultation to optimise patient and public engagement in their work, the EU-US mutual recognition agreement for inspections of manufacturing sites has been fully implemented, the WHO’s new five-year plan and what it entails, and the new government principles on NHS data sharing.
