Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 July 2019

Published on: 18 July 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Consultation launched to ensure patients have a say in medicines regulation
  • EU-US mutual recognition of pharmaceuticals now fully implemented
  • Commission introduces new medical device manufacturer’s incident report
  • World Health Organization sets out its priorities until 2023
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • Government releases principles for NHS data sharing
  • Information Commissioner's Office seeks views on updated data sharing code of practice
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the news that the MHRA have launched a new consultation to optimise patient and public engagement in their work, the EU-US mutual recognition agreement for inspections of manufacturing sites has been fully implemented, the WHO’s new five-year plan and what it entails, and the new government principles on NHS data sharing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

