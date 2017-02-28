Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client / Key developments / Monthly highlights (archived)

Legal News

Lexis®PSL Private Client monthly highlights—February 2017

Lexis®PSL Private Client monthly highlights—February 2017
Published on: 28 February 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lexis®PSL Private Client monthly highlights—February 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Budget 2017 and Finance Bill 2017
  • Supreme Court considers cohabitees and survivor’s pensions
  • OPG issues guidance on common mistakes in LPAs
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Probate (non-contentious)
  • Contentious trusts and estates: Trust disputes
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
  • Charities: Charity regulation
    • More...

Article summary

February 2017 highlights from the Lexis PSL Private Client team. This month’s highlights include: (1) Budget 2017 and Finance Bill 2017 update; (2) The Supreme Court’s decision in Re an application by Denise Brewster for Judicial Review on cohabitees and survivor pensions, and (3) OPG guidance on common mistakes in LPAs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
4 News
View More