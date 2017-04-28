Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL Private Client monthly highlights—April 2017

Published on: 28 April 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Finance Bill 2017: Government withdraws majority of measures and shortened Bill receives Royal Assent
  • Government publishes plans for public register of foreign ownership of UK property
  • Band aid—the residence nil-rate band explained
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Charities: Charity regulation
  • Insolvency—private client
  • UK IHT, CGT and income tax
  • Anti-avoidance and tax evasion
April 2017 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Private Client team. This month’s highlights include: (1) a much truncated Finance Bill receives Royal Assent, (2) the Government’s plans for a public register of foreign ownership of UK property, and (3) the residential nil-rate band or take a trial to read the full analysis.

