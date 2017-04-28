- Lexis®PSL Private Client monthly highlights—April 2017
- In this issue:
- Finance Bill 2017: Government withdraws majority of measures and shortened Bill receives Royal Assent
- Government publishes plans for public register of foreign ownership of UK property
- Band aid—the residence nil-rate band explained
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Charities: Charity regulation
- Insolvency—private client
- UK IHT, CGT and income tax
- Anti-avoidance and tax evasion
- International: Visas and immigration
- International: Domicile of Individuals
- International: Offshore trusts—taxation
- International: Offshore tax evasion
- HMRC guidance and manuals: updates
- Relevant updates from other practice areas
- Cases
- Removal of personal representative
- Release of personal restrictions not deductible in calculating gain on shares
- Recent tax cases
- Principal private residence relief and period of ownership
- HMRC powers and enquiries: Effect of HMRC’s finding in previous years
- Penalties: Penalties cancelled in the absence of loss of revenue
- Trackers
- New and updated on Lexis®PSL Private Client
- New Practice Notes
- Other new materials
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
April 2017 highlights from the Lexis®PSL Private Client team. This month’s highlights include: (1) a much truncated Finance Bill receives Royal Assent, (2) the Government’s plans for a public register of foreign ownership of UK property, and (3) the residential nil-rate band
