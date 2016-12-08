- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—8 December 2016
- In this issue:
- In-house lawyers: Exploring the shipping voyage—a day in the life of a general counsel
- Privilege: Legal professional privilege—how important is it for your business?
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Advertising and marketing: New rules ban the advertising of high fat, salt and sugar food and drink products in children’s media
- Arbitration: Court rejects ex-Crystal Palace manager’s challenge to arbitration award
- Competition law: CMA secures first ever director disqualification for breach of UK competition law
- Confidential information: Court of Appeal shows confidence in Mr Justice Birss
- Consumer protection: CTSI publishes new Pricing Practices Guide
More...
- Consumer protection: Final FCA rules for price comparison websites in force
- Contracts: Adjudicator's decision not enforced where real prospect that there was no contract
- Contracts: High Court saves tenant from ‘thoroughly inept’ drafting in option agreement
- Corporate: Derivative actions—the fraud exception to the rule in Foss v Harbottle
- Corporate: SE may be formed with a dormant shell company
- Corporate: Simple language and clear reporting essential for companies
- Data protection: Approaching damages for privacy breaches
- Data protection: ICO fines charities for data protection breaches
- Data protection: ICO will deal with nuisance callers from end of December
- Data protection: ICO issues fine for spam texts (again)
- Employment law: Consultation on reforming tribunals and EAT confirms no radical restructure
- Employment law: Equality Act 2010 (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations 2017
- Employment law: No vicarious liability for assault during impromptu drinks after work Christmas party
- Employment law: Religion at work—employers and indirect discrimination
- Employment law: Taylor review launched
- Environmental law: What impact have the environmental offences guidelines had so far?
- Intellectual property: High Court considers copyright in back catalogue
- Intellectual property: Is a label of quality capable of constituting an individual EU trade mark?
- Intellectual property: Veuve Clicquot Gold Cup promotional activity held to infringe
- Public procurement: Advocate General considers clarification requests, previous experience and misrepresentations
- Public procurement: Early specific disclosure refused when challenged decision is withdrawn
- Public procurement: Guidance note on government buying published
- Supply of goods and services: Corporate liability under the Modern Slavery Act 2015
- Supply of goods and services: Duty to report on payment practices and performance
- Tax: CIS—cancellation of gross payment status
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. Please note that the weekly highlights on 15 December will be the last in-house weekly news highlights of 2016. We will resume weekly news highlights on 5 January 2017. We will be sending December’s monthly highlights as usual.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.