Levies under the Authorisation Directive (Ayuntamiento de Pamplona v Orange España SAU)

TMT analysis: The Court of Justice has confirmed that Directive 2002/20/EC (the Authorisation Directive) applies to companies providing fixed telephony and internet access services. However, the directive does not preclude national legislation which imposes charges on such companies for its use of public land in the provision of these services, even where these charges are determined exclusively on the basis of the company’s annual gross income
