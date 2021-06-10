- IP weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Patents
- Formstein—another step closer to a precedent defence for patent infringement? (Facebook v Voxer)
- Trade marks/passing off
- Issue estoppel, partnership assets and ownership of goodwill (Thomas v One Luv All Promotions Ltd)
- Copyright & associated rights
- IPO launches consultation on list of exceptions in CDPA 1988
- European Commission releases guidance on copyright and broadcasting directives
- European Commission publishes guidance on Article 17 of the Copyright in Digital Single Market Directive
- EUIPO launches portal to facilitate management of out-of-commerce works
- General IP
- Government opens consultation on the UK’s future regime for the exhaustion of IP rights
- Awareness campaign on IP right infringement launched on World Anti-Counterfeiting Day
- Internet
- ICANN seeks public comment on Phase 2A EPDP initial report
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the decision in Facebook v Voxer which considered (obiter) the applicability of a Formstein defence, the Court of Appeal’s decision in Thomas v One Luv All Promotions which concerned the ownership of the goodwill in a name belonging to a musical group that split up in 2016, the launch of a consultation by the IPO on the removal of ‘film’ from the list of exceptions to copyright infringement in section 72 of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988, and a new government consultation on the UK’s future regime for the exhaustion of IP rights.
