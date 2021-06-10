menu-search
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Formstein—another step closer to a precedent defence for patent infringement? (Facebook v Voxer)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Issue estoppel, partnership assets and ownership of goodwill (Thomas v One Luv All Promotions Ltd)
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • IPO launches consultation on list of exceptions in CDPA 1988
  • European Commission releases guidance on copyright and broadcasting directives
  • European Commission publishes guidance on Article 17 of the Copyright in Digital Single Market Directive
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the decision in Facebook v Voxer which considered (obiter) the applicability of a Formstein defence, the Court of Appeal’s decision in Thomas v One Luv All Promotions which concerned the ownership of the goodwill in a name belonging to a musical group that split up in 2016, the launch of a consultation by the IPO on the removal of ‘film’ from the list of exceptions to copyright infringement in section 72 of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988, and a new government consultation on the UK’s future regime for the exhaustion of IP rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

