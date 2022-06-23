- International Trade weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- WTO
- MC12 comes to an end with the adoption of the ‘Geneva Package’
- Trade in goods
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes letter on government’s response to trade in goods report
- EPRS publishes update on progress of the proposed anti-coercion instrument
- Ukraine conflict—Commission to mobilise €600m to aid ACP countries
- Subsidies and countervailing measures
- EPRS publishes update on progress of the distortive foreign subsidies regulation
- Free trade agreements
- British Bare Necessities—The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and the doctrine of necessity
- Commission unveils new tools in trade agreements to promote green and just growth
- Council of EU adopts partnership agreement with New Zealand
- Council of EU approves conclusions on a strategic partnership with the Gulf
- EFRA publishes report on UK-AUS FTA
- ITC accuses Secretary of State for International Trade of mistreating Parliament
- UK and Thailand hold first Joint Economic and Trade Committee
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes WTO member states adopting the ‘Geneva Package’ at the end of MC12, the European Parliament Research service publishing a briefing on the progress of the proposed anti-coercion instrument and the proposed distortive foreign subsidies regulation, the European Commission adopting a proposal to mobilise €600m to aid ACP countries and unveiling new tools in trade agreements to promote green and just growth. The highlights further include the Council of the EU adopting a partnership agreement with New Zealand and approving conclusions on a strategic partnership with the Gulf Cooperation Council, the UK government publishing the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee publishing a report on UK–Australia FTA, the European Affairs Committee publishing a letter on the government’s response to the trade in goods report and the UK holding a Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting with Thailand for the first time.
