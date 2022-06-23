LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
International Trade weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • International Trade weekly highlights—23 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • WTO
  • MC12 comes to an end with the adoption of the ‘Geneva Package’
  • Trade in goods
  • Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes letter on government’s response to trade in goods report
  • EPRS publishes update on progress of the proposed anti-coercion instrument
  • Ukraine conflict—Commission to mobilise €600m to aid ACP countries
  • Subsidies and countervailing measures
  • EPRS publishes update on progress of the distortive foreign subsidies regulation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes WTO member states adopting the ‘Geneva Package’ at the end of MC12, the European Parliament Research service publishing a briefing on the progress of the proposed anti-coercion instrument and the proposed distortive foreign subsidies regulation, the European Commission adopting a proposal to mobilise €600m to aid ACP countries and unveiling new tools in trade agreements to promote green and just growth. The highlights further include the Council of the EU adopting a partnership agreement with New Zealand and approving conclusions on a strategic partnership with the Gulf Cooperation Council, the UK government publishing the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee publishing a report on UK–Australia FTA, the European Affairs Committee publishing a letter on the government’s response to the trade in goods report and the UK holding a Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting with Thailand for the first time. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

