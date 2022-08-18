- International Trade weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade in goods
- BEIS publishes guidance on how to conform with UKCA marking
- DIT launches Developing Countries Trading Scheme
- Rio Tinto treads carefully amid frosty geopolitical relations
- Anti-dumping
- TRA imposes provisional anti-dumping measures on aluminium extrusions from China
- Dispute resolution
- UK launches consultations with the EU over access to scientific programmes
More...
- Free trade agreements
- UK and India conclude fifth round of FTA negotiations
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Note
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the government launching consultations with the EU over access to scientific programmes, BEIS publishing guidance on how to conform with UKCA marking, DIT launching the Developing Countries Trading Scheme, the TRA imposing provisional anti-dumping measures on aluminium extrusions from China, and Rio Tinto treading carefully amid frosty geopolitical relations with China.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.