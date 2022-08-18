LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / International Trade / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • International Trade weekly highlights—18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Trade in goods
  • BEIS publishes guidance on how to conform with UKCA marking
  • DIT launches Developing Countries Trading Scheme
  • Rio Tinto treads carefully amid frosty geopolitical relations
  • Anti-dumping
  • TRA imposes provisional anti-dumping measures on aluminium extrusions from China
  • Dispute resolution
  • UK launches consultations with the EU over access to scientific programmes
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the government launching consultations with the EU over access to scientific programmes, BEIS publishing guidance on how to conform with UKCA marking, DIT launching the Developing Countries Trading Scheme, the TRA imposing provisional anti-dumping measures on aluminium extrusions from China, and Rio Tinto treading carefully amid frosty geopolitical relations with China. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More