Insurers’ ratings stable after FCA test case decision, Fitch says

Law360, London: Credit ratings agency Fitch has said that its ratings for most UK insurers should not be affected after the Supreme Court ruled that insurance companies are liable to indemnify losses caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
