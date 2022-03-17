- Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict—insurance & reinsurance implications
- Sanctions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corbin & King v Axa—business interruption insurance
- World Challenge Expeditions Ltd v Zurich—security for costs
- Cases and decisions
- Quadra Commodities SA v XL Insurance Company SE and others—indemnity insurance
- Types of Insurance
- Aviation
- Market Practice
- Lloyd’s of London
- European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
- International Underwriting Association
- Central Bank of Ireland
- Regulation
- Prudential Regulation Authority
Article summary
This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes: updates relating to the Ukraine conflict, coronavirus (COVID-19), cases and decisions, market practice, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week.
