LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Highlights and horizon scanning / Monthly highlights

Legal News

Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—January 2022

Published on: 31 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights
  • New weekly highlights
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Business interruption insurance
  • Types of Insurance
  • Motor & home insurance
  • Cyber insurance
  • Cases and decisions
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights includes updates relating to coronavirus (COVID-19); regulatory developments; dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past month. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)