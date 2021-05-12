ICSID tribunal dismisses claim against Turkmenistan (Çap and Sehil v Turkmenistan)

Law360: An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) arbitral tribunal dismissed a nearly $US 500m claim against Turkmenistan brought by a Turkish construction company, according to Squire Patton Boggs LLP, the lawyers for the respondent state, calling it one of the year’s largest investment treaty arbitration victories.
