Financial support for charities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Published on: 21 April 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Financial support for charities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • Original news
  • What exactly do we know about the financial support package for charities during the COVID-19 pandemic announced by the Chancellor on Wednesday, 8 April 2020?
  • Are there any other support measures which charities can access?
  • Has the sector been supported enough by the measures announced?
  • What are the main challenges facing charities during the COVID-19 pandemic (including any sector-specific issues)?
  • What other measures would help charities at this time? Are there any sector-specific measures that would help (eg for charities in the care or educational sectors)?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Andrew Studd, partner, and Rachel McCastman, trainee, at Russell-Cooke, discuss the financial support package for charities announced by the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, on 8 April 2020 and analyse the effectiveness of support given to charities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They highlight the main challenges that are currently faced by charities and suggest measures that may be of assistance.

